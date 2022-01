By Suzanne Pender

ÉIST Cancer Support Centre has adapted its services to meet the needs of local people as the pandemic continues.

During these challenging times of Covid-19, Éist is providing support services, both face-to-face and online, depending on infection rates in the community.

To contact Éist, phone 059 9139684 or 085 8661499, email [email protected] or check out www.eistcarlowcancersupport.ie

Éist also sends best wishes to its clients, their families and friends for 2022.