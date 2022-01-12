Family mourns the tragic death of six-year-old Patrick

The late Patrick Byrne

By Suzanne Pender

A BEAUTIFUL little boy was sadly laid to rest at the weekend, just nine months after a devastating diagnosis cruelly robbed him of a lifetime with his loving family.

Six-year-old Patrick Byrne from Coolkenno, Tullow died peacefully at his home last Wednesday, surrounded by his devoted family, following a courageous battle with cancer. Joyful, fun-loving and the light of his family’s lives, Patrick’s tragic death has also stunned the local community, who have been a tower of strength to the Byrne family throughout their heartbreaking ordeal.

“He was such a joyful little lad … he was all go. He loved school, he loved his Lego, he was very playful and always in great form,” said his heartbroken uncle Johnny Byrne. “He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in March 2021 and we knew from then that his time with us was short.”

Patrick’s devoted mum Eadaoin and the Byrne family were determined to make Patrick’s limited time with them truly special, filling every moment with happiness and memories to treasure forever.

In a statement this week, Coolkenno GAA Club reflected the grief felt by the entire community. ‘No words can describe the shock across the community today as we learn of the passing of little Patrick Byrne. Our love and thoughts go out to the entire Byrne family of the Crablane. To see the lengths his family went through to create happy memories over the past nine months and with such loving dedication to Patrick, it will forever stand in testimony to them as a loving family.

‘Condolences to Patrick’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, Emily, Lara, Conor, his sister Katelyn and all of his friends.

‘To Eadaoin and to Andrew, our hearts are broken for you both. The tremendous strength, courage, love and care that you’ve shown through such a hard time is unimaginable. You are truly in the thoughts and hearts of us all. God may now be blessed with a little angel in Heaven, but he will be forever by your side,’ stated Coolkenno GAA.

Patrick was a senior infants pupil at Ballyconnell NS, where his loss is also acutely felt by pupils, staff, parents and the wider school community.

“On behalf of the staff, pupils and board of management of Ballyconnell NS, I would like to extend our sincere sympathy to Eadaoin and all of Patrick’s extended family on his death,” said school principal Mary Dolan.

“We are truly sorry that this had to happen to you, but we are so grateful to have had Patrick in our school for the past year-and-a-half. He was such a lovely, amazing, bright and witty boy, adored by his friends in senior infants and all of his teachers.

“Thank you for sharing him with us, when you could have kept him at home. We will treasure those memories forever and smile and laugh in time, when remembering your beautiful little boy,” said Mary.

“To have had Patrick as a pupil in Ballyconnell NS has been a great privilege. Rest in peace, angel … until we meet again. Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam uasal Phádraig.”

The Byrne family are extremely grateful to all who supported and cared for Patrick during his illness, his wonderful medical team at Temple Street Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, Crumlin children’s hospital, Wicklow Hospice and the South East Blood Bank. They are also grateful for the extraordinary love shown by charities such as the LauraLynn Foundation, Clonmore Cancer Trust, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Little Blue Heroes, Aoibhinn’s Pink Tie and Clíona’s Foundation.

“For Patrick’s sixth birthday, the South East Bikers held a rally here at the Crablane and hundreds of bikers showed up. They brought him on a bike ride and gave him a Lego motorbike. Patrick absolutely loved it; we’ve great memories of that day,” recalled Johnny.

Requiem Mass for Patrick was celebrated last Saturday in St Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Patrick is survived by his mother Eadaoin, his loving family Andrew, Emily, Lara, Conor, his sister Katelyn, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.