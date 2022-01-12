High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development

The High Court has granted leave to a company to challenge a refusal of planning permission for a development in Carrickmines, Co Dublin.

Last September, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council refused permission to Carrickmines Land Ltd for 404 apartments, a supermarket, three-non retail commercial units, a gym and community space at Priorsland in Carrickmines Great and Brennanstown.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted Eoghan Foley BL, for Carrickmines Land, leave to bring judicial review proceedings against the council seeking to quash the refusal decision and remit the application back to the council to have it considered in accordance with law or directions of the court. The application to court was on a one-side only represented basis.

Mr Foley told the judge it was essentially his client’s case that instead of refusing permission, the council could have dealt with the application by seeking further information from the developer or by attaching conditions to the permission.

In its statement of grounds, Carrickmines Land says, among other things, the council retained third party professionals to prepare reports on whether the application was consistent with the environmental parameters of the Strategic Development Zone for Cherrywood which includes these lands.

Conditions

Those professionals identified parts of the application as not being consistent and recommended further information be required.

Second third party professionals were retained by the council to assess flood risk and storm water proposals relating to the development. They also recommended seeking additional information as the information in relation to flood risk was insufficient.

Each of the reasons for refusing the permission can be readily addressed by way of condition providing points of detail to be agreed between the council and the developer or by way of request for information, Carrickmines Land says.

It says the decision was invalid because the council failed to indicate the main reasons for not accepting the recommendations to request further information.

Mr Justice Meenan said the matter could come back before him next month.