Teaching methods showcased at the Pres

PRESENTATION College, Carlow recently hosted an in-school event which showcased teaching methods employed by its teachers.

It was organised by the school’s teaching and learning team and co-ordinated by Janet Bradley (the teaching and learning co-ordinator) and Katie Barrett (junior cycle co-ordinator).

Féilte is run by the Teaching Council of Ireland every year and attracts many teachers from all over Ireland to showcase their teaching and learning methodologies.

In Presentation College, each subject department showcased its teaching and learning methodologies and some assessment methodologies, including feedback. Teachers spent a number of minutes at each stand and saw how they could incorporate their strategies into their subjects.

The staff were joined on the day by Fr Conn O’Maoldhomhnaigh, chairman of the school’s board of management, who visited every stand to see these methodologies. Presentation College hopes to run this event again in the future.

The team would like to thank principal Mr Murray, Ms Gillespie and Mr Carley, along with all teachers, for their support on this initiative.