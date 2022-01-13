Brush up your Irish with a six-week evening course

By Suzanne Pender

WHY not start the New Year doing something for you with a six-week Irish evening course?

Carlow College and Glór Cheatharlach are delighted to announce in-person Irish language evening classes for adults. This course is designed to build upon your pool of everyday words and phrases in fun and practical sessions.

The course will run for six weeks, with classes from 7pm to 9pm on Thursdays, beginning on 27 January and running until 3 March. The fee is €125.

The emphasis will be on conversational Irish and the course is suitable for participants who may not have used their cúpla focal for some time but who have some basic knowledge of the language from school.

Limited places are available, so immediate booking is essential on https://carlowcollege.ie/courses/evening-courses/

Full details are also available from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or email [email protected]