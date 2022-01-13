Carlow vigil for Ashling Murphy

A solidarity vigil for Ashling Murphy will be held on Friday at 6pm in Carlow.

The vigil will take place at the Fountain, Potato Market.

The event is organised by the Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign.

It is one of many taking place across Ireland. The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) will be holding a vigil for the 23-year-old teacher outside Dáil Éireann on Friday.