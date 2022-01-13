Carlow vigil for Ashling Murphy

Thursday, January 13, 2022

A solidarity vigil for Ashling Murphy will be held on Friday at 6pm in Carlow.

The vigil will take place at the Fountain, Potato Market.

The event is organised by the Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign.

It is one of many taking place across Ireland. The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) will be holding a vigil for the 23-year-old teacher outside Dáil Éireann on Friday.

From 4-5pm tomorrow in Dublin, the NWCI has encouraged people to bring flowers and candles while wearing face masks gathering in a socially distanced manner, to remember Ms Murphy.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Brush up your Irish with a six-week evening course

Thursday, 13/01/22 - 5:30pm

Art workshops for kids in Carlow starting next month

Thursday, 13/01/22 - 5:28pm

Social workers not allocated to many children in care

Thursday, 13/01/22 - 4:52pm