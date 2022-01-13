Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

  • Home >
Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí are investigating an incident of “attempted criminal damage” at a pub owned by Irish UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Road, Dublin, was attacked on Wednesday night.

No damage was done.

The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts.


Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.

