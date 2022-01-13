County Carlow house prices expected to rise by 5% in 2022

By Suzanne Pender

THE price of an average three-bed semi in Co Carlow is expected to rise by 5% in the next 12 months, according to a survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Three-bed semi-detached homes in the county now cost an average of €195,000, up 9% on the December 2020 average of €179,000, the REA Average House Price Index shows.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the secondhand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

Landlords exiting the market have accounted for almost one-in-four home sales over the past three months, the data shows.

Carlow town prices were static in the last three months of the year and rose by 8% to €205,000 over the past year, with properties selling in three weeks on average.

“Plenty of people are ready to sell next year and, in particular, many are landlords exiting the market,” said Harry Sothern of REA Sothern, who is predicting a 5% rise in 2022.

“Many had just waited for their properties to achieve parity – the same price as when they bought – and are now getting out, with many losing a significant amount of money along the way if we factor in subsidising the mortgage, repairs and replacing electrics.

“Landlords will leave as values rise, not because they are making a profit, but their property is now worth, or close to, what they paid for it and they are stifled by over-governance of the sector,” said Mr Sothern.

In Tullow, the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home has risen annually by 10% from €168,000 to €185,000.

“The demand for property remains strong and we are not seeing much stock for sale. Good-quality properties suitable for first-time buyers are selling within three to four weeks,” said Matthew Conry of REA Dawson, Tullow.

“Lack of new developments under construction in this area will keep demand for secondhand houses strong for 2022,” he added.

Average house prices rose by 2.24% nationally in the last three months of 2021, half of the rise experienced between June and September as demand eased and the market calmed.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by €5,900 over the past three months to €269,963 – representing an annual increase of 13%.