Death notices and funeral arrangements

Paul McCarthy

26 Dolmen Heights, Pollerton, Carlow and Crumlin, Dublin, passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on January 2nd, 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Jasmine and step-father of Celine, Dianne, Jo Jo and Adam, adored son of Marie, cherished brother of Keith, Samantha and Vicky and treasured uncle of Charlie, Kian and Croís.

May Paul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 4pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from there to Massey Bros Funeral Home,The Haven, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin for repose on Thursday from 2pm-5pm. Cremation Service on Friday at 10am in the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome, Dublin.

Paul’s Cremation Service will be live streamed on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donation can be made to the following

;Please Support Funeral expenses for Paul McCarthy RIP on www.iDonate.ie