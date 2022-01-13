Redeveloped Clerys Quarter to open this year with high-end department store among tenants

Muireann Duffy

The former location of Clerys department store on O’Connell Street, rebranded as Clerys Quarter, is set to reopen later this year.

Two new tenants have been confirmed for the redevelopment, H&M and high-end UK department store, Flannels.

Europa Capital and its local partner, CoreCapital and Oakmount, confirmed the tenants on Thursday.

The Dublin location will represent the first Flannels flagship outside the UK. The department store is part of the Fraser Group, which also includes House of Fraser and Sports Direct, and has 45 locations across the UK.

Flannels will occupy 30,000 sq ft of the development on a 15-year lease, while H&M’s new store, also measuring approximately 30,000 sq ft, will become the retailers largest city centre store.

The redeveloped Clerys Quarter will also include approximately 90,000 sq ft of office space, a 213-bedroom four-star hotel and a panoramic rooftop restaurant.

The project is expected to lead to around 400 new jobs once completed, in addition to the 750 construction jobs supported during the building works.