Funchion highlights acute shortage of homecarers

By Suzanne Pender

NEW figures have revealed the shocking number of people in Carlow left without much-needed carers.

Figures released have exposed that almost 5,000 people across the state are waiting for a carer to be allocated to them despite being approved and of these, 1,561 are living in CHO 5, which covers Carlow and Kilkenny.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion has called on the government to act urgently to ensure carers are available to assist people who need home support.

“Figures released to Sinn Féin by the HSE in response to a parliamentary question expose a growing crisis when it comes to homecarers in Ireland,” said deputy Funchion.

“In total 1,561 people have been approved for a carer in CHO 5 area, which includes Carlow and Kilkenny, but despite this have not been allocated a carer due to severe shortages. Almost 5,000 people are in this unacceptable situation across the state.

“This is unacceptable. Sinn Féin has been warning for many years now of a looming crisis within the homecare system, as too many people who require homecare aren’t getting the hours that they need. This crisis has spiralled during the pandemic, yet the government has consistently failed to properly plan and put contingencies in place,” she stated.

“Behind every statistic are real lives and real people, who are being let down by the state. People with disabilities and older people should have every right to lead full, independent lives and receive sufficient support from the state to meet their needs,” said deputy Funchion.

Sinn Féin is calling on the government to engage with private, community and voluntary homecare providers to incentivise the progression of the terms and conditions they offer their staff and bring them into line with those employed directly by the HSE.

The party is also calling on the government to reintroduce priority PCR testing for healthcare staff, including homecare workers, as well as relaxing the income and working hour limits for part-time homecare workers in receipt of social welfare payments to quickly introduce additional capacity to that sector.