Seven jobs created as Aldi opens new Killarney store

James Cox

Aldi’s new store in Killarney, Co Kerry, opened today with seven permanent jobs created in the local area as a result.

Located on Park Road, the store was officially opened today by store manager Patrick Lawlor.

The new €8 million store will replace its existing store at Ardshanavooly, a short distance away, which closed on January 10th after 14 years, ahead of the new store opening today.

The new single-storey supermarket includes an off-licence as well as two smaller retail outlets, and comes after a study of shoppers living or working in Killarney by leading independent market research agency Behaviour & Attitudes revealed that 90 per cent of shoppers agree that a bigger Aldi store would be good for Killarney.

Aldi will be offering a wide range of special opening offers at the new Killarney store including an electric lawnmower for €49.99 (reduced from €119.99) and a spiral kitchen mixer for just €19.99 (reduced from €49.99).

New Store Design

Featuring Aldi’s exciting award-winning Project Fresh layout and design, the new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1,260sqm, making it 50 per cent larger than the old Killarney store. There are also 113 car park spaces available to customers in Killarney, along with 15 bicycle rack stands.

Aldi’s Killarney store will also provide access to free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points for customers. Aldi has invested in ventilation heat recovery, which will be used to power underfloor heating, in addition to solar panel energy.

Welcoming the new Killarney store, Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South, said: “It’s fantastic to see Aldi continue to confidently invest in Kerry and open new stores despite what has been a very challenging time for the retail industry. Aldi’s revamped, larger Killarney store is a very welcome addition to the town.”

Aldi operates seven stores in Co Kerry and has made a capital investment of €38 million in the county since it first opened a store in Tralee in 2004

The new Aldi Killarney store opening hours are:

Monday – Friday: 9am to 10pm.

Saturday: 9am to 9pm.

Sunday: 9am to 9pm.