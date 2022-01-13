Vigils across Ireland to take place in memory of Ashling Murphy

Vigils are set to take place across Ireland as people gather in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was killed on Wednesday afternoon as she jogged along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Co Offaly.

Vigils for Ms Murphy will be held from tonight across the country, with the majority organised for Friday and one for Saturday.

One organised by the National Women’s Council of Ireland will take place outside the Dáil in Dublin on Friday afternoon, around the time that Ms Murphy was killed on Wednesday.

“Ashling Murphy was killed yesterday when she was on a jog, in broad daylight. There has been a huge outpouring of grief and support across Ireland for Ashling and her family,” the NCWI said.

“Tomorrow at 4pm, around the time Ashling was killed, we will hold a vigil to remember Ashling and to support all who knew and loved her.

“Women must be safe in our homes and our communities. Join us and call for an end to men’s violence against women.”

The NWCI has also confirmed vigils will be held in Tullamore, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Clonmel, Carlow, Belfast and Derry.

In Galway , people will gather from 6pm this evening in Eyre Square.

, people will gather from 6pm this evening in Eyre Square. In Limerick , people will gather from 6pm on Friday at Arthur’s Quay Park.

, people will gather from 6pm on Friday at Arthur’s Quay Park. In Cork , people will gather from 9.30am on Saturday at the Atlantic Pond.

, people will gather from 9.30am on Saturday at the Atlantic Pond. In Clonmel , people will gather from 6pm on Friday at the Main Guard.

, people will gather from 6pm on Friday at the Main Guard. In Carlow , people will gather from 6pm on Friday at The Fountain.

, people will gather from 6pm on Friday at The Fountain. In Belfast , people will gather from 4pm on Friday at Belfast City Hall.

, people will gather from 4pm on Friday at Belfast City Hall. In Derry , people will gather from 4pm on Friday at the Guildhall Steps.

, people will gather from 4pm on Friday at the Guildhall Steps. In Tullamore, people will gather from 4pm on Friday at Tullamore Town Park.

In Ms Murphy’s home of Tullamore, Co Offaly, the normally bustling canal where she was attacked was quiet on Thursday. Locals have spoken of a sense of devastation, as well as confusion about the “randomness” of such the attack.

Gardaí investigating the school teacher’s murder have said that “no stone will be left unturned” in bringing her killer to justice.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Murphy, with bouquets of flowers and a candle left on the bank of the Grand Canal.

The principal of Durrow National School where she taught first class, James Hogan, described the newly qualified teacher as “a shining light”.

“Her pupils adored her,” he said, adding that children came into school on Thursday morning with tears in their eyes. The school community was devastated, he said.