What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, January 13, 2022

By PA

Thursday’s papers are dominated by the possible lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the fatal attack of a woman who had been out jogging in Offaly on Wednesday.

The Irish Times reports that the lifting of restrictions will be considered as the Government are ‘cautiously optimistic’ despite high case numbers.

Elsewhere, the Irish Examiner reports that the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill will pave the way for a powerful new regulator to oversee online communications.

The Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Daily Star, and the Irish Daily Mirror all lead with the fatal attack which took place in Offaly on Wednesday. A murder investigation was launched after a woman was killed in an attack while jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore.

Meanwhile, The Belfast Telegraph reports that up to 6,000 jobs could be lost in Northern Ireland as Stormont is in “turmoil”.

 

In Britain, speculation over Boris Johnson’s future following his apology over attending a party during lockdown dominates the papers.

The Daily Telegraph covers tensions between Rishi Sunak and the prime minister and the fact the chancellor kept shy of a full endorsement of Mr Johnson after his apology.

The Times, Metro and the Daily Mail split their front pages between Mr Johnson and Andrew, after a US judge ruled a sexual assault trial could proceed against the latter.

The Sun has prince Andrew in its top spot and says he is “trapped” by the judge’s ruling.

The Independent splashes comments from the Labour Party that Mr Johnson is “a man without shame”.

The i focuses on the anger from within Johnson’s own party.

The Guardian says his future is on a ‘knife’s-edge’, with Conservative MPs speaking to the paper off-the-record to criticise him.

The Daily Mirror runs lines from Keir Starmer as its headline.

The Daily Express asks the Mr Johnson to prove he can deliver.

And the Daily Star calls Mr Johnson an “amnesiac”.

