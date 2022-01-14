Aldi creating up to 32 new jobs in Counties Carlow and Kilkenny

By Elizabeth Lee

Aldi is creating up to 32 new jobs in Counties Carlow and Kilkenny in 2022. This follows the announcement that they will recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

Employment opportunities are available at store assistant, assistant store manager and store manager levels across the country. All new recruits will receive full training from experienced store teams.

Aldi are also increasing their hourly pay rates for store colleagues from 1 February this year, maintaining its position as Ireland’s best paying supermarket. Store assistants will earn up to a market leading €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour, matching the living wage technical group’s recommended living wage rate.

Since 2014, Carlow and Kilkenny stores have donated almost 92,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €115,000.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 32 new roles to join the store teams in Counties Carlow and Kilkenny.”

For further details on all opportunities with Aldi Ireland, please check out Aldi Recruitment IE.