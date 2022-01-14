Artlinks bursaries 2022 call for applications

By Elizabeth Lee

The ArtLinks partners in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford Local Authorities Arts Offices are accepting applications for the professional and emerging ArtLinks Bursary Awards 2022.

These awards are designed to assist artists to develop their practice by providing them with the time and resources to think, research, reflect and critically engage with their art. The ArtLinks partnership is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and provides professional development opportunities and supports for established and emerging artists who are resident in the four-partner local authority areas in the south east region.

Artists must be current members of ArtLinks to avail of these supports. They must be registered on or before 21/02/202 to be eligible to apply for the bursaries.

Email [email protected] to request a membership application form if you are a new applicant.

This year the application process is online and the closing date for receipt of ArtLinks Bursary applications is Monday 28 February 2022 at 5pm.

Please note that there will be a separate application process for the collaboration award for collaborative projects between ArtLinks members, details of which will be announced in March 2022.

Application forms and guidelines are available to download from Carlow.ie under the publications section, then search ‘arts’.

For all ArtLinks enquiries please contact [email protected]

Follow @Artlinks.ie on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.