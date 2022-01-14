Carlow opens online book of condolence for Ashling Murphy



Ashling on her graduation day

By Suzanne Pender

ON BEHALF of the people of Carlow, cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan and the elected members of Carlow County Council have today opened an online book of condolence for the late Ashling Murphy.

The cathaoirleach described Ashling’s passing as “incomprehensible” and opened the online book of condolence as a sign of solidarity with Ashling’s family and the people of Tullamore in Co Offaly.

To access the online book of condolences, go to https://www.carlow.ie/books-of-condolence