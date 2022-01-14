Covid: 67% of survey respondents think restrictions should be tightened for unvaccinated

James Cox

With the spread of the Omicron variant, 67 per cent think restrictions need to be tightened for the unvaccinated and 51 per cent agree that recent restrictions were needed for everyone, according to a new survey.

The survey, from iReach, was conducted with adults in Ireland to gain insight into perceptions of Government restrictions surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Overall, 47 per cent believed the Government needed to tighten restrictions for everyone (50 per cent of women, 44 per cent of men) due to Omicron.

Thirty-two per cent think restrictions should be loosened (36 per cent of men and 27 per cent of women), according to the survey. Meanwhile, 47 per cent of 18-24 year olds think restrictions should be loosened, compared to 28 per cent of those aged 55 and older.

Sixty-seven per cent of respondents think restrictions should be tightened for the unvaccinated, 25-34 are most in favour of additional restrictions for the unvaccinated at 71 per cent. Only 47 per cent of 35-44 year olds say the same.

Almost one in three (30 per cent) think the Government should have waited until the new year to implement restrictions. More than half (51 per cent) disagree – and think the right decision was made.

Half (50 per cent) of 18-24 year olds believe the Government should have waited until the new year. Those aged 55 and older (61 per cent) most agreed with the Government’s decision to implement restrictions before the new year.

The group behind the survey, iReach, has built a consumer decisions research panel of 40,000 members in Ireland.

New close contact rules were brought in to address the spread of the Omicron variant today:

Asymptomatic close contacts who have received the booster jab should no longer have to restrict their movements for five days.

They will instead be advised to wear a medical grade mask or a FFP2 for 10 days, and to take regular antigen tests.

Close contacts who have not received a booster should restrict their movements for seven days.

People who test positive for Covid should isolate for seven days.

Positive results from antigen tests should no longer require confirmation with a PCR test.

Employment law solicitor Richard Grogan told BreakingNews.ie that while the new rules will help with staffing issues, the fact that employers are prevented from asking about vaccination status and antigen testing will present “huge issues”.