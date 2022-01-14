  • Home >
Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, January 14, 2022

 

Margaret Lawler nee Byrne

68 St Fiacc’s Tce., Graiguecullen, Carlow on 13th January 2022 at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Loving wife of Joe and mother to Jimmy, Joseph, Dan, Ger, Paul, Dermot, Anna, ,Mairead, Patricia, Carina and young Anna. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother Seamus, sisters Kitty, Angela and Betty, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lacey’s Funeral Home John St on Friday, 14th January, from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday 10.40am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish web cam at https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

