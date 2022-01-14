HSE antigen test portal open from today

James Cox

People looking to register a positive antigen test can do so through the HSE website from today.

The measure is being introduced in order to get a more accurate picture of Omicron infection rates, as the PCR system has become overwhelmed.

However, a PCR or professionally administered antigen test will still be needed by anyone seeking a recovery cert from the HSE.

Meanwhile, a boosted close contact who doesn’t have symptoms no longer needs to isolate from today, as part of new rule changes.

DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, thinks the new antigen reporting system is a good idea.

Prof Staines told Newstalk: “With any system that allows for self reporting, a small number of irresponsible people will probably abuse it, but most people won’t. Most people are very sensible about this, most people will record it if they’re positive and they won’t mess up the system if they are not.”