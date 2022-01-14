Hundreds attend Carlow vigil for Ashling Murphy

Friday, January 14, 2022

The vigil at the Fountain in Carlow town Photo: Bishop Denis Nulty/Twitter

Hundreds attended a vigil tonight in Carlow town in memory of Ashling Murphy who was killed in Tullamore on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign following the senseless killing that had shaken communities across Ireland.

Carlovians took to social media to share poignant photos of the event.

Speaking before the event, one of the organisers, cllr Adrienne Wallace said: “This is a shocking and callous act that has brutally robbed a young woman of her life, a family of their daughter and a community of a wonderful teacher. We want to stand in solidarity with Ashling’s grieving family and let them know the country is mourning with them. From Carlow to Tullamore, Ashling is in our thoughts.”

