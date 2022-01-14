Local artists raise vital cash for St Clare’s kitch

This is the full range of paintings and photographs that illustrate the Made In Carlow calendar

By Elizabeth Lee

TWELVE beautiful works of art by Carlow-based artists were carefully selected for a 2022 calendar in aid of St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen.

Made In Carlow is a collective of local artists whose work is exhibited by a gallery of the same name on Tullow Street in the town.

The gallery exhibits some of the best artists around and, in order to give a little something back to society, it was decided to collate 12 images to form the basis of a calendar and give the proceeds of its sale to the charity restaurant St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen.

Maurice O’Reilly, who runs the gallery, explained: “The calendar is a way for the artists to give something back. We’re getting it out there and we hope that the proceeds will pay for up to 1,000 free meals in the restaurant.”

Edited by artist and musician Gala Hutton, who also designed the cover, the calendar features paintings and images by artists such as Elizabeth Cope, Trudi Doyle, photographer Marie Martin and portrait artist Pat Purcell.

It’s for sale at Made in Carlow on Tullow Street, Cibo’s Café and Kevin Kelly’s Pharmacy on Kennedy Avenue, Lambert’s Café and Jennings Opticians on Dublin Street.

St Clare’s kitchen is located at The Waterfront, Mill Lane, Carlow by the River Barrow. They provide freshly-cooked meals for people who may need them, for free or for what the person can afford. The organisation is run on a voluntary basis and anyone is welcome to go along to their restaurant.

“We really wanted to support St Clare’s kitchen because of the work they do. The food is amazing and they have the best view of any restaurant in Carlow. Their ethos is that no-one gets turned away and their view is spectacular!” said Maurice.