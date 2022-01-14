Two County Carlow schools to get extensions

Friday, January 14, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow-Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has welcomed initial project approval for significant investment in two schools in County Carlow. 

Initial approval has been given for a significant investment at Borris Vocational School. “This extension will include two general classrooms, four special education and training rooms, a graphics room, project store, a home economics room, two science labs and a prep area as well as a construction and preparation room, a central activity room, general purpose dining area as well as space for lockers, toilets and more.

I’m also delighted to announce that Bennekerry National School is to get much-needed extra space. Again, initial approval has been granted for extension and refurbishment works which will include two special education and training rooms and the reconfiguration of the existing old school building to accommodate two special education units.”

