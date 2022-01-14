What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

The murder of Ashling Murphy, and the release of a man who was being questioned by gardaí late on Thursday night, is the main focus of Friday’s newspaper front pages.

The Irish Times, Irish Daily Mail, Irish Daily Star and Irish Mirror lead with the release of the man, who is no longer a suspect.

The Irish Examiner, The Echo, the Irish Independent and the Irish Sun lead with tributes to Ashling Murphy.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a PSNI apology over investigations into loyalist murders.

In Britain, front pages are dominated by Prince Andrew being stripped of his military roles and royal patronages.

The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times, the i, Metro, and the Daily Star all carry front page stories on the move, which came a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexual abuse.

The Financial Times leads with a story on the continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine.