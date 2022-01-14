What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received three planning applications between 7-14 January.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

BAGENALSTOWN

Respond wish to construct six dwellings consisting of four two-bed apartments and two one-bed apartments at Gleann na Bearu, Royal Oak Road, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown.

HACKETSTOWN

Thomas Deane wishes to erect a dormer style dwelling house, domestic garage at Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

TULLOW

Irish Water wish to develop a site entrance to the Tullow Wastewater Treatment Plant on the Bunclody Road, Tullow. The development will consist of works to improve the visibility splay at the entrance to Tullow Wastewater Treatment Plant, including; demolition of the existing boundary fencing; construction of new retaining boundary walls and new boundary fencing and the provision of a new grass verge along the N81 at Tullow Wastewater Treatment Plant.