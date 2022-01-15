Budding artists design Christmas cards for Carlow’s first citizen

By Suzanne Pender

FOUR of Carlow’s most talented young artists secured a very exciting ‘commission’ recently, when they featured on the Christmas cards of Co Carlow’s first citizen cllr Fintan Phelan

Four pupils from Holy Family Boys School, Askea and Holy Family Girls School, Askea designed cllr Phelan’s Christmas cards following an incredibly successful competition.

“I know there are exceptionally good artists within our primary schools here in Carlow, and with that in mind I decided to organise a Christmas card competition in my old primary school of Askea Boys and Askea Girls,” explained cllr Phelan

“Over 100 entries were received. I was blown away by the quality of all the entries. A huge thanks to all those who entered,” he added.

“I picked four excellent pictures for the design of my Christmas cards. The pictures were sent right across the county, the country and to our sister towns and cities across the globe. There is no doubt that there are budding artists among them,” said cllr Phelan.

The four winners each received a voucher for Ken Black’s and are credited on each of their wonderful pieces of art.