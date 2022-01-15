Cathy (52) passed away just months after her younger brother Michael

The late Cathy Farrell

By Charlie Keegan

THE death at her home on Monday 29 November of Cathy Farrell, Oak Hill, Palatine Road, Carlow and formerly of Kernanstown was the second bereavement suffered by the Farrell family in 2021; Cathy’s brother Michael, aged 50, died on 17 February.

Fifty-two-year-old Cathy, the eldest in a family of 12 children of Michael and Catherine (née Munnelly), was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in February, having lived with disability throughout her life. She was a wheelchair user from childhood, but showed remarkable stoicism in the face of that setback.

She was readily welcomed as a pupil at Bennekerry National School by the late John Browne, then school principal, in what was considered a groundbreaking development at the time. She then went on to secondary level at St Leo’s College, Carlow, where she was also fully facilitated.

Cathy’s determination in life was demonstrated by her many achievements. She worked in Dooley Motors; she was given driving lessons by Pat O’Mahony and passed her driving test at the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA); she engaged in sport during her school days and in 1981 received an Irish Life/Éire Óg Sport Award for her sporting achievements; and in the last 18 years of her life, Cathy lived independently at her home in Oak Hill, a further tribute to her steely determination to live life on her own terms.

She had a long and happy association with the IWA in Carlow, being part of many functions and holidays organised by the branch. She travelled with the association on many occasions to Our Lady’s shrine in Lourdes and she also journeyed to Russia. One of those trips came about through a draw organised by Bradley’s pub, ‘The Thatch’, in Graiguecullen. The draw was won by Tom Haughney, who worked with Cathy’s father Michael (Mick) Farrell at the Avonmore plant in Graiguecullen. Tom nominated Cathy to make the trip to Lourdes.

As the eldest of her siblings, Cathy remained at the centre of family life for the Farrells. During the last few weeks, a 24/7 roster within the family circle ensured that Cathy was never alone and was always surrounded by family. The Farrells also wish to profoundly thank all of Cathy’s carers throughout her life. In this regard, her mother Catherine said: “We could not give enough praise to all who cared for Cathy professionally throughout her life – we regarded these people as Cathy’s second family.”

And as the end drew near for Cathy, there was the outstanding professional care provided for her by the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. The family requested that donations in lieu be made to the homecare team.

Arrangements for Cathy’s funeral were made through Healy’s Funeral Home and the Farrell family would like to thank Rory Healy for the care and kindness provided during this difficult time. Cathy reposed in her home and her funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday morning, 1 December, in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, was the celebrant.

Family members undertook the readings and Prayers of the Faithful at Mass, while Cathy’s siblings took it in turn to speak in praise of their beloved sister. Her sister Brenda Gaillard was unable to attend as she lives in France and couldn’t travel due to Covid restrictions.

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Marie Cashin, with organist Claire Cashin.

Following Mass, Cathy was laid to rest along with the ashes of her brother Michael in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Tommy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

A funeral service and cremation were held for Michael near his home in Zurich, Switzerland in February this year. Michael’s thirst for knowledge began in Bennekerry National School in Carlow and continued through secondary school in CBS Carlow. He went on to third level at IT Carlow, where his mentor Seán Cawley encouraged him to complete his studies in computer science at Queens University in Belfast. From there, Michael travelled the world, learning many languages along the way and finally settled in Switzerland, but he continued to study and recently achieved a degree in European business law while working with FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football, whose headquarters are based in Zurich. Following Michael’s passing, FIFA honoured his memory by lowering the Irish and FIFA flags to half-mast for three days.

Cathy and Michael are mourned by their loving parents Michael and Catherine, siblings Alicia (UK), Brenda (France), Anna (Dublin), Stephen (Carlow), David (Carlow), Frank (Carlow), Mary Clare (Carlow), Sarah (Offaly), Belinda (Carlow) and Teresa (Carlow). They are also remembered by their siblings’ partners, by nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.