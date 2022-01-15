Covid-hit firms should snap up cheap cash

By Michael Godfrey

I WENT for a walk around Carlow town on Saturday and, to be honest, I felt sorry for anyone trying to stay in business. I remember a time when the January sales were something everyone looked forward to, but there was very little cheer in evidence last weekend.

The shops were still peddling Christmas fare, and while the odd person was looking for a bargain, the lack of atmosphere wasn’t conducive to convince others to splash the cash. Perhaps it had something to do with a general feeling of gloom – Christmas, and even Little Christmas, had come and gone. Those who were monthly had mustered up enough courage to take a look at their bank balance to see if there was anything left to carry them through to the end of the month, while others simply had nothing left to spend.

In other words, the weather was on a par with the mindset of most people I saw out and about: miserable. And to top it all off, they couldn’t even buy a cheap bottle of wine or a slab of beer to soften the blow, thanks to the introduction of minimum pricing.

But I have to hand it to anyone trying to run a business in the current climate. Their optimistic outlook over the past couple of years has shown just how resilient these people are, and they should be encouraged to remain that way as the pandemic rolls on and on.

That is why some serious questions have to be asked about why the €1.5 billion allocated for use in the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme remains unclaimed. The closing date for this scheme has been extended for a further six months, as latest figures show that little more than a quarter of the €2 billion in soft loans have been utilised by pandemic-hit businesses.

I have no doubt that some businesses could use a cash injection, be it in the form of a loan, a grant or a handout, which begs the question: why has all of this money remained unused?

These loans are particularly attractive, as they only carry a 20% credit risk, with the remainder being taken up by the state. Perhaps the low uptake has something to do with the small print. And as the old saying goes: ‘the devil is in the detail’.

Just like the minimum pricing on alcohol. When the idea became a reality, many people would have said they were all on for it – and yes, there was too much drinking going on, especially during the pandemic.

Then what happened? We went on a mad spending spree just before Christmas as retailers went to war with one another to see who could sell the cheapest slab of beer or bottle of spirits. But all that ended with a bang last week, when people who had got used to buying a half-decent bottle of wine for around €5 suddenly discovered the cheapest bottle of plonk now costs €7.10. And the slab of beer they had got used to buying for a little as €12 was now priced at €25. As I’ve said, the devil is in the detail; these rules had been there all along, but not too many people had taken the time to examine them – until they had to.

The same could be true of this credit guarantee scheme. Like all government forms, there always seems to be pages upon pages to be filled in and sometimes it’s not that easy to get your hands on the required information.

Businesses of all sizes need help at the moment, and as in any crisis, some have thrived over the past two years, but most have struggled.

I still believe that people should continue to support local business, be it a restaurant, pub, dry-cleaner, supermarket or whatever. They are the people who make it all work for the rest of us. But can someone have a chat with those who make up the rules and regulations governing the credit guarantee scheme to see if they can be ‘tweaked’ so the remaining €1.5 billion will be taken up? If that happens, all businesses will benefit and the rest of us will gain a little as well.