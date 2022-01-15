Fast-charging EV points on the way

By Suzanne Pender

FAST-charging points for electric vehicles will be available in Carlow town, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris within the next month.

The fast-charging points will be installed in the next three to four weeks, while the standard charging points are expected to be completed by the end of February, director of services Padraig O’Gorman told last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the council is expecting an application for road opening licences connected to the installation of the EV charging points in “the next day or two”.