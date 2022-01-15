Fast-charging EV points on the way

Saturday, January 15, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

FAST-charging points for electric vehicles will be available in Carlow town, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris within the next month.

The fast-charging points will be installed in the next three to four weeks, while the standard charging points are expected to be completed by the end of February, director of services Padraig O’Gorman told last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the council is expecting an application for road opening licences connected to the installation of the EV charging points in “the next day or two”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Covid-hit firms should snap up cheap cash

Saturday, 15/01/22 - 4:02pm

Budding artists design Christmas cards for Carlow’s first citizen

Saturday, 15/01/22 - 3:00pm

Cathy (52) passed away just months after her younger brother Michael

Saturday, 15/01/22 - 2:00pm