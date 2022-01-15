Graduation Day at IT Carlow

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Claire Kirwan from Laois, Naoise O’Connor from Kildare and Gemma Carpenter, Carlow, who gradauted with a Higher Certificate in Science in Pharmacy Technician Studies
Photos: Mary Browne

Chloe McNabb from Tullow, who graduated with a BA (Hons) in Media and Public Relations, with her parents Jacqui and Paul

Zoe Whelan from Kildare and Nicola Callis from Carlow graduated with a Higher Certificate in Science in Pharmacy Technician Studies

Jack McGrath from Carlow, who graduarted with a BSc(Hons) in Biosciences with Biopharmaceuticals, with his parents James and Patricia

Last week saw the first-ever conferring ceremony for graduates of IT Carlow’s Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Brewing and Distilling

Emma Sinnott from Waterford and Gemma Carpenter from Carlow, who graduated with a Higher Certificate in Science in Pharmacy Technician Studies

Emma Baldwin from Carlow, who graduated with a BSc(Hons) in Sport and Exercise Sciences, with Vincent Carroll from Wexford, who graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Sports Rehabilitation and Athletic Therapy

Damien Doran from Wexford and James Hall from Carlow, who graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Software Development

Isabel Humphreys (Bachelor of Business in Management), Caoimhe Kelly (Bachelor of Business in Management) and Maebh Fitzpatrick (Bachelor of Business (Honours) in International Business), all from Graiguecullen, celebrate after last week’s graduation ceremonies

Matthew Taylor from Carlow graduated with a Bachelor (Honours) in International Business

Laura Pito Canisales, Colombia and Adiba Amed, Carlow, who graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Laws degree

Darragh Murphy from Ballyhackett, Carlow, who graduated with a BA (Honours) in Sports Management and Coaching

Chelsie Nolan from Graiguecullen, who graduated with a BA (Honours) in Early Childhood Education and Care, pictured with her parents Joe and Clare Nolan

