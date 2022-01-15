By Suzanne Pender

“HE gave me a ring and I gave him Covid” quipped cllr Adrienne Wallace, as fellow councillors offered their congratulations on her recent engagement.

At last week’s online meeting, several members took the opportunity to congratulate cllr Wallace on her engagement over the Christmas holidays, but the People Before Profit councillor was quick to point out that Covid-19 had put paid to the celebrations!

“He gave me a ring and I gave him Covid,” she smiled.

“Was that a fair exchange?” replied cllr Charlie Murphy. He then added that it “wouldn’t be long ’til there was a whole load of little socialists coming along”.

Thankfully, cllr Wallace and her fiancé Robert Carroll are now recovered.