Council staff prevented Tullow from flooding on Christmas Day

By Suzanne Pender

COUNCIL staff out in the appalling weather of Christmas Day “prevented Tullow from flooding”, members praised at their recent meeting.

Cllr John McDonald remarked that between 12 and 12.30pm on Christmas Day, council staff were alerted to a potential flooding incident in Tullow and by 3pm “the pumps were in place to save Tullow from flood”.

“I just want to compliment the council staff out on Christmas Day,” said cllr McDonald.

Cllr Fergal Browne also complimented the council staff out in Carlow town on Christmas in response to a potential flooding situation and also on New Year’s Day, when called upon to repair lighting.

“Many people may not realise it, but they were out,” he said.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan also complimented members of staff working over the Christmas period.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue called for an examination of the council’s ‘out of hours’ services, adding that at times it can be “found wanting”.

He stated there was also an issue with flooding in Rathvilly on Christmas Day and praised the fire service, who were out quickly and resolved the issue and we are “very appreciative of it”.

“I rang and I know a few other people also rang the out-of-hours service and the person I got through to said ‘oh, if you do want anything, ring Irish Water’. This is no reflection on the council staff, but I do think that the out-of-hours service is something that could be looked at … at times it is found wanting,” cllr O’Donoghue stated.