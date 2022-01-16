Judy Byrne was a caring woman who had a wicked sense of humour

By Charlie Keegan

JUDY Byrne, Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, Carlow was just three days short of her 83rd birthday when she passed away peacefully on Friday 26 November in the loving care of the staff at the town’s Sacred Heart Hospital. The former Judy Kelly was a native Carlovian, the Kelly family running a licensed premises at Corner House, Burrin Street, Carlow, known affectionately as ‘Dunkirk’.

Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix, to whom Judy was godmother, celebrated her funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 29 November. In a homily during Mass, Fr Paddy spoke of the many happy memories he had of Judy and of the high regard in which he held her. He never heard anyone speak ill of Judy and if he shared something with her, it would not pass her lips.

Fr Paddy said the burden of Judy’s illness over her final two years was shared by the wonderful staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

He continued: “For the past two years it has been difficult because family and friends could not go to visit Judy (due to Covid-19) – looking in through the hospital window must have been very difficult.”

Fr Byrne also referred to Judy’s delight in attending auctions, keeping a keen eye for a bargain in antique furniture.

In a eulogy, Judy’s son Adrian, speaking on behalf of his dad Oliver, brother Fergal and sister Angela, said he wished to express the Byrne family’s deepest gratitude to all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, who cared for Judy “with love, kindness and compassion”. This same level of care had been accorded to Judy’s late brother Tom and is now also being provided for his dad Oliver.

Adrian stressed that in speaking about caring for Judy, great praise must go to Oliver, “who cared for Mam for many years with such dedication and devotion”.

He said: “As her husband and best friend, he did everything possible to look after her, while also being there for us as our Dad and a brother to his family and uncle to all our cousins. Dad came to rely on Angela (daughter) increasingly during this time and our sister had to navigate so much for Mam when she could not.”

Adrian referenced the fantastic friendships their parents enjoyed, outlining a number of these individuals.

“It is too long a list to call out now, but we really want to thank Paul and Carmel, Mick and Liz for being such wonderful people in our lives.

“When thinking of how best to describe Mum, some words that come to mind are caring, generous, charitable and funny. She had an intelligent wit that would have you in stitches laughing. My friend Seán Ó Tarpaigh put it well when he said ‘Judy has a gentle soul’.”

One of Adrian’s favourite stories was one Judy told the family from when she was a child with her dearest friend Rita.

“Outside Mam’s home – Kelly’s Pub – there’d be dozens of ‘High Nelly’ bicycles up against the outside walls of the pub. Mam and Rita would take bikes for a spin and then place them back in different places to where they’d found them and enjoy watching their owners come out and try to find their own bicycles.”

Adrian’s tribute continued: “By all accounts, Mam’s youth, growing up in Burrin Street and Pembroke in the 1940s and ’50s was a special time. The bar was a thriving place then and full of life. Tom, Joe and Mam had lots of chores to do each day, one of which was to wash and sterilise all the bottles for the bar in a large metal tub in the yard. They (bottles) were refilled, corked or capped by the three of them and new labels stuck back on. A bone of contention with Mam, however, was that the labels read ‘Bottled by J Kelly & Sons’!”

The Robinsons and the Quinns (other family businesses nearby) were close to Judy and the Kelly family growing up.

“We also want to remember the Timmons, Hyland and O’Neill families, who were all part of Mam’s life. Judy’s brother Joe remembers well the trips up to Wolfhill, Co Laois to visit their granny and he paints a lovely picture of their youth in Carlow.”

Adrian also mentioned the Knowles and McGrath families, Judy’s relatives and old friends in Wolfhill.

He said Oliver (Ollie) and Judy knew each other as teenagers in Conradh na Gaeilge and other clubs that at the time promoted Irish language and dance.

“But later in the 1950s, when they, along with thousands of people, were quarantined due to another pandemic, Mam and Dad spent over a year living in St Patrick’s Cheshire Home in Tullow, which was used at the time for recovery from tuberculosis (TB).

“Fresh air, rest and isolation from the community was the treatment, so all residents had to make do with themselves for entertainment. Music, small drama presentations, great friendships and, it seems, love was developed during that time. In the 1960s, Mam started work at the new research arm of Irish Sugar in Carlow. Long before it became known as a role outside of Dublin, Judy was executive secretary to Dr Tadgh Twomey, who started the R&D unit. In that time, when you married, a woman had to give up their job, so in February 1968 Mam retired after marriage to Dad. However, her writing skills never left her and I remember us all, even Dad, asking Mam ‘how do you spell this or that?’ After some great years in Springfield Drive, Rathnapish and for a short time at Belleville by the sugar factory, Mam, Dad and us three moved to Sycamore Road.”

Adrian spoke of the many years Judy kept RTC (now IT Carlow) students in their house. The Byrne garage had been converted to a flat and sometimes even the (good) front sitting room was used, too.

The family received a condolence message on rip.ie the previous day from Declan Lee in Australia, which read: ‘I have great memories of living in your home during my student days in Carlow RTC, a very kind and welcoming lady to all.’

“So for many years, the three of us had temporary, much cooler, older brothers and sisters who were students in the Regional College.” Thanking Declan for his message, Adrian also fondly remembered Mary Moloney and Áine Furlong from that time.

Continuing, Adrian said every year at the beginning of January, Judy disappeared for a few days to ‘The Sales!’

“She loved them. Mam would be up and gone on the train to Dublin to Arnotts and Switzer’s. If she could not get that far, she was down on her bike to Shaws and Haddens to get something ‘on appro’!

“There is so much more to Mam as everyone here and watching knows that over recent years Mam slowly lost ground to Alzheimer’s and it stopped us making new memories with her. However, every now and then her personality, wit, smile and big laugh would shine through and, in that moment, we were with the Judy and Mam that we all loved. Her wicked sense of humour and laugh will be enduring memories for us and her friends.”

The Byrne family wished to remember two of Judy’s dear friends, Rita and Pansy, who are no longer with us, “but they will be doing a lot of catching up with Judy right now”. They also wished to thank Doc, who has been such a close friend to Judy and Oliver for so many fun years “and is watching this service now in Oughterard!”

He said that a friend, Jim, gave him (Adrian) a short, appropriate quote from an old gravestone in Dingle, “which I think is a lovely way to close: It read: Ar Adan Dé go rinnce sí – So on Heaven’s stage may she tell her witty stories and maybe dance.”

Adrian concluded: “We love you Mum and Nana, Judy.”

The wonderful singing of hymns during Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, Killeshin, with organist Claire Cashin.

Following Mass, Judy was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Paddy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Judy is mourned by husband Oliver, children Adrian, Fergal and Angela, her cherished grandchildren Judith, Maria, Emma, Aishling, Holly, Cory and Lily and great-grandson John, brother Joe Hyland, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Leon and Sinead, kind neighbours and many friends.