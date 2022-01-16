Locals are furious over closure of woodland walk

By Suzanne Pender

A POPULAR woodland walk on the Carlow/Kildare border has been closed to the public, creating a “huge bone of contention” among those who regularly use this wonderful amenity.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr John Pender raised the issue of Ballinakelly Wood, also known as Burton Hall Woods, where access to the amenity has been denied for a number of weeks.

“It is a hugely popular amenity for people; it’s used by local people to exercise, meditate, enjoy the wildlife and all the various facilities it offers but the gates are now locked,” stated cllr Pender.

“I have been contacted by a number of local people, who feel very aggrieved about this. My understanding is the road access is in Co Kildare, but the wood itself is in Co Carlow.

“The owner of the wood, a trust, has always facilitated the public by allowing access, but now access is denied. The access is through a very busy farmyard, which is not satisfactory,” explained cllr Pender.

Cllr Pender remarked that it would be “a pity to see this wonderful amenity closed” and urged Carlow County Council to see if “anything could be done” to develop Ballinakelly, perhaps by devising a plan to develop car parking and “proper access”.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that he agreed “100%”, adding that this matter was a “huge bone of contention” locally and an amenity that has been used for generations.

“It is a bit complicated,” he admitted, and suggested that the matter was now a legal issue. However, he said he was confident that both Carlow and Kildare county councils would not be found wanting if a solution could be found.

Director of services Michael Brennan suggested that if the matter was a legal issue, then the council could not get involved, but cllr Pender said it was a situation where legal advice had simply been sought.

Mr Brennan then agreed that the council would make an approach on the matter.