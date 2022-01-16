Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash

Sunday, January 16, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the crash, which happened at O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick at around 1pm on Sunday.

It is believed that the 26-year-old man crashed into a wall and a metal fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, and it is expected that a postmortem examination will take place shortly.

The road is closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

