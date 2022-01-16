What the paper’s say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Kenneth Fox

The Sunday Times leads on the new suspect in the Ashling Murphy murder investigation and how their DNA has already been seized by Gardaí.

The Sunday Independent, The Irish Mail on Sunday and The Irish Sun on Sunday all lead on the new suspect in the Ashling Murphy murder inquiry.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focuses on information that the new suspect was at the canal in Tullamore the day before the murder.

 

 

The Sunday Business Post meanwhile focuses on an expert from the World Health Organisation who says that the Omicron variant means Covid-19 could become more like the common cold.

The Sunday Telegraph meanwhile leads on Carrie Johnson breaking Covid rules back in September 2020. The wife of UK Prime Minister broke social distancing guidelines at a social event.

The Independent meanwhile focuses on Covid patients from the poorest areas of the UK being denied long Covid care.

The Sunday Express focuses on how all Covid restrictions currently in place in England will end in ten days as Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under pressure to resign.

The Daily Star focuses on incoming levies around plastic glasses and cutlery.

