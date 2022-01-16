Winning €19 million Lotto ticket sold in Co Mayo

James Cox

The winning ticket from last night’s record-breaking lotto jackpot was sold in Co Mayo.

The west of Ireland player won the largest prize ever seen in the game after matching six numbers on a Quick Pick ticket.

The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus number was 23.

The jackpot has controversially rolled over since last June.

However, National Lottery spokesperson Fran Whearty said that won’t happen again.

Mr Whearty said: “This is the last time we will see a rollover of this length, it was 64 draws so in future we will have a mechanism where there will be a ‘will be won’ event five draws after a cap, and that’s after a change in our rules that our regulator approved last week.”

Last night was the first “will be won” Lotto draw.

A must win draw means that if no one matches all six numbers, the prize filters down to anyone who matched five and a bonus number.

If there is still no winner at this point, jackpots are shared by punters who had five numbers.