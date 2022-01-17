Ashling Murphy murder: Gardaí seek information on man in black tracksuit

Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy are seeking information on a man wearing a black tracksuit on the day the schoolteacher was attacked in Tullamore.

In a statement released on Monday evening, gardaí said “significant progress” continues to be made in the investigation to date, but did not confirm specific details “for operational reasons.”

Officers issued an appeal to the people of Tullamore for any information on the man in question, including to those who may have given him a lift the evening Ms Murphy was killed.

“An Garda Síochána are now asking for people in Tullamore to think about Wednesday the 12th January 2022 after 4pm,” the Garda statement said.

“Did you see a man dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners?

“Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area? Did you give a lift to this man on the evening of the 12th January 2022?

“Did you notice this man loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention?”

Person of interest

Gardaí are still hunting for the killer of Ms Murphy, who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in Co Offaly at around 4pm on January 12th.

Officers have identified a new person of interest – who is believed to be in hospital in the Dublin region receiving treatment – and are waiting to speak to him.

Gardaí were alerted to the man’s presence at the Dublin hospital after he arrived and could not satisfactorily explain the serious injuries he was being treated for.

After initial checks were made, links to Co Offaly were found.

The man, who has a partner and children, sustained a number of wounds, some of which are believed to be self-inflicted and serious.

Meanwhile, a substantial amount of evidence was gathered from two properties in south Dublin and in a village in Co Offaly over the weekend.

Garda appeal widens

On Monday evening, gardaí renewed an appeal for information, reiterating that a dedicated phone line 057 935 7060 has been established at Tullamore Garda station in order to assist the public in providing information to the investigation team.

The scene of the fatal assault, which occurred on the Grand Canal Way between Boland’s Lough and Digby’s bridge, remains sealed off as a crime scene and continues to be examined.

Gardaí have widened their appeal for information, asking any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or afternoon of January 12th between Digby’s bridge and Ballycommon to contact them.

“Whether you think you saw anything or not, please contact gardaí in Tullamore,” a statement said.

An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages

Gardaí are also continuing to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks.”

Investigators are also seeking any form of video footage taken in the general Tullamore area on January 12th.

Gardaí furthermore warned against the sharing of information on social media, and in particular on private messaging apps.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages. Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation,” a statement said.

“If you have information which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda station with this information.”

Funeral arrangements

On Sunday, Ms Murphy’s family visited the Grand Canal and walked the towpath towards the crime scene with gardaí.

The family described themselves as “heartbroken” in the notice setting out her funeral details.

Ms Murphy’s remains are reposing at her family home just outside Tullamore and are due to be removed on Tuesday to arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, for requiem mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery.

The killing of 23-year-old teacher has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days.

At one online vigil held on Sunday evening, which was attended by around 90 women, a man repeatedly attempted to disrupt the event by exposing himself and appearing to masturbate on camera.