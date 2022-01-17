Capuchins to leave Carlow after 44 years



The Capuchin Friary on Dublin Street, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE beloved Capuchin Friary on Dublin Street, Carlow is set to close next summer, bringing to an end its 44 years in the town.

Br Seán Kelly, provincial minister for the Capuchins, made the announcement today at 1pm Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, saying it was his “sad task to inform you that our time in Carlow is drawing to a close”.

He stated that the friars had examined their ability to maintain their presence and apostolates in nine communities across the country with only 70 brothers, whose average is 76.

The friary opened in 1978 as a house for postulants working in collaboration with the nearby seminary of St Patrick’s College.

“Many of you will remember the many young men who passed through the friary testing their vocation with the friars and the many brothers who gave stalwart service to the friary, to the college and, indeed, to the people of Carlow over those years,” said Br Kelly.

Br Kelly pointed to the closure of the seminary and the falling numbers of those seeking to discern a religious vocation. There have been no postulants in Carlow since the early ’90s, alongside their own falling numbers and aging profile.

“The moment has come when we can no longer sustain the friary community here and for the sake of the better life of the friars and so as to ensure our overall future we will be withdrawing from Carlow after our Provincial Chapter in July of 2022,” stated Br Kelly.

Reflecting on the announcement, Bishop Denis Nulty described the friary on Dublin Street as “an oasis of prayer in the middle of a busy town” for the past 44 years.

“The Capuchins who have served here and the present community have all been ‘ministers of mercy’. I thank you publicly for that ministry today,” said Bishop Nulty.

“Today’s announcement that their friary will close next summer will be greeted across the town with great sadness. The Capuchins have been close to the heartbeat of Carlow for 44 years. Carlow town will be the poorer for their going, but much the richer for their having been here,” said the bishop.