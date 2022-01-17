Carlow man voted off X Factor in Malta

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW musician living in Malta has just been voted off in the final stages of the X Factor TV talent show on Sunday night.

Jimmy Tyrrell from The Elms in Carlow town has been living in Malta since 2014 and decided to try his luck on the local version of the popular talent show. Though he’s been working in marketing in recent years, Jimmy picked up his guitar and auditioned for the show. Much to his delight, he impressed the judges so much with his own versions of pop classics by Michael Jackson and Prince that he managed to get through to the final stages.

Sadly, Jimmy, whose parents are both teachers, Mary and the late Jim, failed to make an impression with his version of Calum Scott’s Dancing on my own on Sunday evening and was booted off the show.

Jimmy, who used to gig on a regular basis when he lived in Ireland, will no doubt continue his adventures in the music industry, having garnered quite a following in his adopted country.