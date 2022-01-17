Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ena Margaret Hawes

23 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Ena Margaret Hawes has sadly passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on January 14th 2022. She will be dearly missed and remembered by her daughters Sam and Caroline, her grandchildren Luke, Katie, Megan and Taylor, brothers and sisters and many of her dearest friends and family.

May Ena Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 2.oc to 8.oc. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to attend is warmly welcome.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, shaking hands and social distancing in the Funeral Home and at the Church and also at the Cemetery.

Vincent Duigan

1 Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 14 January 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

Winifred (Winnie) Doyle

Kilcarry, Clonegal, Carlow / Clonegal, Wexford

Sister of the late Johnny and Art. Sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends. May Winnie’s gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon’s Funeral Home, Bunclody on Sunday, 16th January, from 4pm – 6pm for family and close friends. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.