Pair charged with armed robbery in Castledermot

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ investigating an armed robbery in Castledermot last Saturday have charged two men.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on Saturday, when both men entered a premises on Main Street armed with a handgun and a hammer. They went behind the counter and proceeded to empty cash into a bag. The men then fled the scene in a car, but a short time later they were located and arrested by gardaí. No injuries were reported.

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s, are due to appear before Naas District Court today, Monday.