Project to remove bends on the Wexford Road inches slowly forward

By Suzanne Pender

SIGNIFICANT plans to remove a series of bends on the N80 Wexford Road inched a step forward this week following approval by TII.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) approved the road scheme, a 3km route on the N80 at Leagh between Castletown Cross and Graiguenaspidogue be moved to phase three of the project.

Phrase three involves the detailed design and environmental evaluation of the scheme, with letters to the property owner affected expected to be sent shortly.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman told last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council that the local authority, in conjunction with TII, would carry out the various assessments over a six- to seven-month period, then seek approval for phase four of the project, the statutory stage, which involves seeking planning permission and a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

The council would then seek planning permission from An Bord Pleanála, where a decision is expected to take up to 12 months.

Cllr John McDonald stated that he had received representation from residents, who had a number of concerns. He asked if council management could meet the residents in person to discuss these matters.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that this could be arranged.

Cllr John Pender agreed that a number of people were concerned about the design of the route, but added that the scheme was broadly welcomed and with “common sense” a compromise could be reached.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked how many phases were involved in a road project, with area engineer Ray Wickham confirming that it was eight in total.

“It seems like an awful long time … altogether you’re talking nearly three years … will that be something similar for the southern relief road at Éire Óg?” remarked cllr John Cassin.

An exasperated cllr Fergal Browne remarked that he was “glad TII didn’t build the roads in the past, because we’d have no roads it takes so long”.

Cllr John Pender asked if part of this project on the N80 could include improved safety measures outside nearby homes at Tinryland and at Tinryland GAA clubhouse.

Mr Wickham stated that this question of extending the scheme to include safety measure at these locations had come up before, but TII had stated they would “not be carrying out that at this time”.