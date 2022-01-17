By Suzanne Pender

PUBLIC lighting repairs “aren’t being done”, complained a local councillor, leaving many communities without public lighting.

At this week’s meeting online of Carlow County Council, cllr Fergal Browne criticised the delays in repairs being carried out and suggested that maybe it was time for the local authority to “look at hiring our own equipment to repair lights”.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman accepted there had been issues with repairing lighting, adding: “It is my understanding it is Covid related.” He confirmed that he had addressed the matter with ESB Networks, who confirmed the matter will be resolved in February.