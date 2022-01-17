Student injured on school trip settles case for €58,000

A schoolgirl who was injured when the top of a bus in which she was travelling in was sheared after it collided with a low bridge has settled her High Court action for €58,000.

Kelly-Marie Jackson was on a school trip and travelling with her classmates when the incident happened on January 29th, 2019 in Mulhuddart.

The teenager, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said, bit through her lip as a result of the accident and later also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder which has since abated.

In an affidavit to the court, the girl’s mother, Anne Davis, said her daughter was 14-years-old and was on a school trip with her school, Blakestown Community School.

She said the bridge was too low to allow the bus to pass safely under it, resulting in the top of the bus being “cut off and opened backwards like the opening of a tin.”

She said her daughter later told a treating doctor a number of the children on the bus were screaming immediately before the collision that the bus would not fit under the bridge.

Ms Davies said Kelly-Marie rang her, and she arrived at the scene quickly before driving her daughter to hospital.

She said Kelly-Marie suffered injuries as a result of the impact.

She added her daughter suffered soft tissue injuries to her hip and shoulder and her teeth had penetrated her lower lip, leaving her with a small scar in her lip area.

Kelly-Marie Sarah Jackson (15), of Briarwood Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin had through her mother sued coach operator Eirebus Ltd over the incident at Shanty Bridge, Mulhuddart.

Liability was not at issue in the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Simons said the girl has made a good recovery, adding that the settlement was a good one.