  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Beat the January blues with a walk at your local GAA club

Beat the January blues with a walk at your local GAA club

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Katherine McDonald, Fionnuala Dillon and Olive Fanning put in the laps

Eilish and Róisín Foley enjoyed the walk in Palatine

Emily and Hannah Barrett enjoyed the evening under lights

Taking a break from their walk

Tríona Hickson and Caroline and Aoife ONeill enjoyed the fresh evening walk in Palatine

Sinéad and Hansel Whelan covered several laps in Palatine under lights

The Donegan family were out in full force in Palatine GAA. Pictured are Micha and Darcy while John, Danny, Sara and Ruby were walking

Sharon Fitzharris wrapped up well for the fresh, bright walk in Palatine.

Patrick Foley put in the paces at Thursday’s Walk under Lights in Palatine GAA

Putting in the laps in Palatine was no problem to Anna, Jill, Grace, Sibéal and Maiyah

Tommy Fitzharris, Mick Bolger and club chairman Nicky Parle enjoy the first night of the Ireland Lights Up initiative in Palatine GAA

 

By Suzanne Pender

DREARY January has been blitzed away at Palatine GAA Club, because every Thursday night the main lights are switched on for the annual Get Ireland Walking initiative in conjunction with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

The idea is to encourage club members and friends to get out and get active and the initiative is now in its fourth season at the local GAA club. The main lights will be switched on every Thursday over six weeks from 7pm to 8pm. Walks will take place in as safe a manner as possible, with sanitising stations in place and social distancing encouraged.

Palatine GAA Club hopes to see a huge turnout every week for the duration of the event, with the opportunity to spend a wonderful social hour while exercising.

Other local GAA clubs getting involved are St Patrick’s in Tullow, where walks take place at Br Leo Park every night until 9pm; in Rathvilly GAA it’s every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; while in Old Leighlin GFC it’s every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Mount Leinster Rangers GAA are also getting involved, with walks at their grounds every Monday and Thursday for eight weeks.

Alternatively, you can download the GetIrelandWalking or the Irish Life app on your phone and walk at a time and place that suits you.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Theft from cars

Tuesday, 18/01/22 - 12:29pm

Lexus car damaged in Carlow town

Tuesday, 18/01/22 - 12:25pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tuesday, 18/01/22 - 12:18pm