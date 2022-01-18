Beat the January blues with a walk at your local GAA club

By Suzanne Pender

DREARY January has been blitzed away at Palatine GAA Club, because every Thursday night the main lights are switched on for the annual Get Ireland Walking initiative in conjunction with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

The idea is to encourage club members and friends to get out and get active and the initiative is now in its fourth season at the local GAA club. The main lights will be switched on every Thursday over six weeks from 7pm to 8pm. Walks will take place in as safe a manner as possible, with sanitising stations in place and social distancing encouraged.

Palatine GAA Club hopes to see a huge turnout every week for the duration of the event, with the opportunity to spend a wonderful social hour while exercising.

Other local GAA clubs getting involved are St Patrick’s in Tullow, where walks take place at Br Leo Park every night until 9pm; in Rathvilly GAA it’s every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; while in Old Leighlin GFC it’s every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Mount Leinster Rangers GAA are also getting involved, with walks at their grounds every Monday and Thursday for eight weeks.

Alternatively, you can download the GetIrelandWalking or the Irish Life app on your phone and walk at a time and place that suits you.