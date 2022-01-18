Carlow houses axed after planning was refused

PLANS for a new housing development in Carlow town have been halted after planning permission was refused.

JC Brenco Developments had wished to construct 18 two-storey, three-bed residential units, including six semi-detached houses, three terrace blocks comprised of two mid-terrace houses and two end-terrace houses at Friar’s Green, Tullow Road.

However, the council refused permission on the basis of road safety concerns, which had been first raised when it requested further information, while issues related to home layouts and impact on adjoining properties also figured.

The council believed the proposed road network layout “would pose a risk to the safety of road users and the planning authority is not satisfied that adequate measures have been incorporated into the overall design to address traffic-calming measures and pedestrian/cyclist safety”.

The council added that the proposed development was “premature and cannot be considered in absence of the modifications recommended in the road safety audit stage.”

The council also said that sufficient detail had not been provided in relation to written consent from landowners, and details of public lighting and proposed surface water management.

Other matters included the lack of detailed floor plans for the homes and another report that would alleviate concerns about the negative impact of adjoining properties in relation to overshadowing and the loss of light.