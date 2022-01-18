Covid-19 puts many Carlow court cases on hold

COVID-19 led to practically a day of cases being adjourned at Carlow District Court.

All but one case for last Thursday’s court sitting which required garda and civilian witnesses to be present did not go ahead. At Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court, Judge Geraldine Carthy expressed her wish to deal with as many cases as possible, including contested cases. However, she said she was aware that the challenges of the state including those being experienced at Carlow Garda Station.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the state had notified defendants listed for the following day that almost all cases would not be going ahead. A domestic violence case would be proceeding due to its priority status.

Judge Carthy later agreed with a suggestion by Sgt Kelly that cases such as drink- and drug-driving, which only require garda witnesses, should be flagged to proceed. The judge was also hopeful that impending changes to the rules about close contacts of positive cases would assist the court.

“My mantra on this is: ‘plough on’.” she said.

During the course of Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Carthy would hear that several local gardaí were unavailable for work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.