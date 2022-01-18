Death notices and funeral arrangements

Vincent Duigan

1 Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 14th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Maura and son Francis.

Beloved father of Joe and Alan, much loved son of the late Bridget and Joe and adored grandfather of Jennifer, Matthew, Brian, Tom, Ava, Colton, Jonah and Eugina.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Cecile and Leanne, partner Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vincent Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday and Friday from 3pm-7pm, with Prayers at 7pm on Friday evening. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral can view the Mass live on the following links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Brendan O’Brien

Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Brendan O’Brien, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. (Suddenly) at his home. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Frances Wrafter (née Conway)

Ballymun, Dublin / Marino, Dublin / Kildavin, Carlow

Wrafter, Frances (née Conway), passed away (suddenly but peacefully) at her family home, Kildavin, Co. Carlow, Friday, the 14th of January. Formerly of Ballymun and Marino, Dublin and Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving husband Dave, and her beloved sisters Mary and Cathy, and brothers Tom, Pete and Mick. Sadly missed by her children Patricia, David, Jason and Aaron, sister Stasia, sisters-in-law Alice and Teresa, daughters-in-law Karen and Lizzy, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace our “Rose of Mooncoin”

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, Wednesday, 19th January 2022, from 2pm to 4 pm for family and friends. Removal Thursday, 20th January, to the Church of St. Vincent De Paul, Griffith Avenue, for 11.30 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link:

https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.