Footpaths ‘neglected’ in roads budget

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

PROGRESS may be steamrolling ahead on the county’s roads, but footpaths and lighting across the county remains “neglected”, according to a local councillor.

At last week’s meeting of Cralow County Council members were discussing the council’s annual €4.2 road allocation from TII, but cllr Fergal Browne pointed out that allocations for pavements referred to roads rather than footpaths.

“We have an awful lot of neglected footpaths in the town and the service we are receiving for our public lighting is appalling,” he stated.

Cllr John Cassin agreed, pointing out that “a lot of older footpaths in the town centre are in disrepair”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Beat the January blues with a walk at your local GAA club

Tuesday, 18/01/22 - 1:00pm

Theft from cars

Tuesday, 18/01/22 - 12:29pm

Lexus car damaged in Carlow town

Tuesday, 18/01/22 - 12:25pm