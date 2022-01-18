Footpaths ‘neglected’ in roads budget

By Suzanne Pender

PROGRESS may be steamrolling ahead on the county’s roads, but footpaths and lighting across the county remains “neglected”, according to a local councillor.

At last week’s meeting of Cralow County Council members were discussing the council’s annual €4.2 road allocation from TII, but cllr Fergal Browne pointed out that allocations for pavements referred to roads rather than footpaths.

“We have an awful lot of neglected footpaths in the town and the service we are receiving for our public lighting is appalling,” he stated.

Cllr John Cassin agreed, pointing out that “a lot of older footpaths in the town centre are in disrepair”.